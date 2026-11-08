Arizona forward RJ Godfrey files lawsuit against Arizona Board of Regents over eligibility

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona basketball player RJ Godfrey and his attorneys have filed a lawsuit against the Arizona Board of Regents seeking a permanent injunction for eligibility.

The suit filed Thursday in Pima County Superior Court also seeks a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to allow Godfrey a fifth year of eligibility. It does not name the NCAA.

The lawsuit seeks an order “requiring the University to perform its own contractual obligations” to certify him as eligible as the NCAA rules state.

A transfer from Clemson, Godfrey joined the Wildcats after a judge in Georgia granted an injunction clearing him and several other athletes to play this season in the wake of the NCAA's new eligibility rules. The Georgia Court of Appeals granted the NCAA a stay, leaving his future in limbo.

The 6-foot-8 forward did not play against UCLA in the season opener on Monday, nor against Cal Poly in Arizona's home opener on Thursday.