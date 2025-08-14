Arizona Fall League to play tripleheader in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona Fall League and Pima County announced that the league will return to Tucson for a tripleheader at Kino Memorial Stadium on Oct. 11, according to an Aug. 14 news release.

Tucson was one of the original teams in the league, playing two seasons at Hi Corbett Field before being moved to the Phoenix area. The team, known as the Tucson Javelinas, finished runner-up in the league in 1993 before moving north the next season.

On Saturday, Oct. 11, the Salt River Rafters will take on the Surprise Saguaros at 12:30 p.m. to open the tripleheader. That game will be followed by the Mesa Solar Sox facing the Peoria Javelinas at 3:30 p.m. The event wraps up with the Scottsdale Scorpions against the Glendale Desert Dogs at 6:30 p.m.

The Arizona Fall League is an off-season league owned by Major League Baseball and features seven top prospects from each MLB team.