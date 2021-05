TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Sugar Skulls announced the broadcast team for the 2021 season.

Pat Parris will provide play-by-play, Jay Gonzales will be color commentator and Jason Barr will be the sideline reporter.

All of the broadcasts of home games will air on CW Tucson and Fox Sports 1450 AM. Away games will stream on the Indoor Football League YouTube channel.

The Sugar Skulls start the season May 21 at Green Bay and open at home June 5 against Iowa.