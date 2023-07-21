Meet the kids competing in 2023 Locks of Glory Mullet Showdown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two Southern Arizona kids were hoping to represent their community as winners in the national mullet competition.

Known as the "Official Home of the U.S.A. Mullet Championships," MulletChamp.com holds an annual contest, including the 2023 Locks of Glory Kids Mullet Showdown.

Grayson Lucero of Tucson and Zander Tidmore of Sierra Vista were among the many children nationwide eager to wow the country with their flowing locks.

Zanders's biography shares he has grown out his mullet since he was a baby. Currently 4 years old, Grayson's write-up reveals he has continuously asked barbers to give him a mullet style since he was 1.

As rambunctious as these two "mulletters" appear to be, they unfortunately, did not progress onto the second round of voting.

However, people still have a chance to help raise money for the Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors when casting votes for the Kids Top 100.