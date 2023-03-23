Club Zeus expands, shatters assumptions about those with special needs and disabilities

MESA, AZ — A unique nightclub that has grown in popularity in the Old Pueblo will soon leave its mark in Mesa as well.

For the last eight months, Club Zeus has uplifted Arizona in a powerful way by breaking the stigma about what people with disabilities or special needs can do.

Crisann Black, a mother of five, created the club and named it after her youngest son.

“My son was diagnosed with autism. His name is Zeus. He’s now five,” she said.

After his diagnosis, Black wanted to create a space that her son could one day enjoy — a place where he did not have to explain himself and could feel like his true self.

So, she got to work, and pretty soon Club Zeus was born.

“Here they can eat. They can drink. We have a cocktail bar set up. They can dance,” said Black.

Mocktails are served up all night and friends and family of attendees are welcome.

“It’s really great to see them lose some of those inhibitions that they had," Black added. "Those things they were just holding back, now they just throw it all to the wind and they’re just ready to party.”

Special needs nightclub in Tucson attracts more attendees and community support

Black says the mission here is simple.

“To have people come, feel like a rockstar, leave with so much happiness and joy in their heart,” she said.

Daniel Kaiser says it took him 30 years to find a fun and supportive place like Club Zeus.

“I have cerebral palsy. It’s mild but I can’t walk. I use a motorized wheelchair,” he said.

Yet, he’s able to express himself on the dance floor and feel proud of who he is there.

“I feel like a god of freedom,” Kaiser responded.

We also caught up with future Club Zeus attendees at The All Abilities Learning Center.

“They’re actually doing a workout program and it’s meant to keep them all using their range of motion, staying engaged,” said Black.

Future attendees are excited to make new friends, cook, and go dancing.

Black tells us she hosts Club Zeus events once a month to empower those with disabilities or special needs.

“...And now we’ll be opening up our Mesa location,” she said with pride.

Club Zeus is now turning into a movement that’ll help pave an easier, more inclusive path for her son Zeus, and other kids like him.

“This is the new norm and we’re excited to see where else it can go,” said Black.

Black tells us people from various states and different cities in Arizona have contacted her to see if they can host Club Zeus events in their respective areas.

She says this is extremely exciting and is thankful for all of the support she has received so far.

Club Zeus will host an event on April 1, at The All Abilities Learning Center, located at 7233 E Baseline Rd, Suite 107, Mesa, AZ 85209.

The nightclub will be open to anyone with special needs or disabilities who is at least 17 years old. Their friends and family are also welcome.