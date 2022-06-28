Air conditioner company steps up to help woman in need

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Air conditioning is a necessity during the Arizona heat and summer. But when Judith Mires was released from the hospital, she came back home to a broken air conditioner.

Mires says, “this place is like it is now, really hot and I can't take the heat and I couldn’t get it to cool down.”

So her daughter called Intelligent Design in the middle of the night and they sent some temporary relief.

Owner Andrew Dobbins took on this call firsthand.

Dobbins says, “I came out first thing the next morning to see what was going on. The diagnosis for everything was so many repairs that we recommended not to throw good money after bad.”

But Judith wasn’t expecting this news both mentally and financially.

Mires says, “I didn’t have any money for a new air conditioner or a cosigner or anything like that, I didn’t know what I was going to do.”

So Dobbins did the unexpected. “We just made the decision, “hey we’re going to get this one taken care of,”” says Dobbins.

Mires was left emotional, saying, “after he left, I was crying because after he told me no charge to me.”

Dobbins and his Intelligent Design team followed through with their promise and installed a brand-new ac unit for Mires.

Mires says, “I started praying and I told him thank you for sending me an angel. Andrew definitely is an angel.”