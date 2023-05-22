Sen. Tim Scott to officially announce 2024 presidential campaign

Republican Sen. Tim Scott is expected to officially enter the presidential race Monday morning.

He filed paperwork last week in hopes of becoming the first Black person to win a Republican presidential nomination.

Scott is in Charleston, South Carolina, where he will make his announcement on his home turf.

He was born and raised in Charleston. He held state and local government offices in South Carolina, and he attended Charleston Southern University, where the announcement will be made. A crowd of about 1,000 people is expected.

Scott is entering a growing field of candidates. Former President Donald Trump has already declared that he will be running for president in 2024. Former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley — who appointed Scott to a Senate seat back in 2012— is also running.

Scott will be honing in on his conservative values and talking about the fact that he grew up poor in Charleston but was able to overcome that.

Scott will be competing for endorsements and financial support. The No. 3 Republican in the U.S. Senate, Sen. John Thune, is expected to be in Charleston to endorse Scott. Thune the first person on the rundown of events, starting with the prayers.

A few weeks ago, when Scott announced that he will be forming an exploratory committee, he talked about why he believes he should be president.

"One of the things I've learned and continue to learn on my 'Faith in America' tour is what the people actually want and what they're saying," he said. "They are starved for hope. They consistently respond positively to a message anchored in conservatism, that is optimistic, that is positive. So, I will tell you the more I travel, the more excited I am about where I am in the race and why we started the exploratory committees, because of the success of 'Faith in America' and the time that we've had on the campaign trail."

Later this week, Scott will be going to some of the key early GOP primary states, including New Hampshire and Iowa.

