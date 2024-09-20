Earth will temporarily have a second moon, scientists say

We’re getting another moon. Sort of.

Earth will have a second “mini-moon” in addition to its regular lunar companion for about two months starting on Sept. 29, according to a recent study published in the journal Research Notes of the American Astronomical Society.

The second moon will actually be an Arjuna asteroid known as 2024 PT5, the study said. It will keep our main moon company until it returns home to an asteroid belt trailing our planet and the sun, scientists said.

The team behind the new study specializes in mini-moon events and said this isn’t the first time this has happened. In fact, the study said it happens quite frequently, but the objects don’t typically hang around long.

There have been two other notable mini-moon occurrences, one in 1981 and one in 2022, the study said.

But if you’re hoping to see this mini-moon, good luck.

Space.com spoke with the lead author of the study who said the mini-moon won’t be visible with the naked eye or even amateur telescopes. You’ll need a professional telescope (or a friend with a professional telescope) to see it yourself.