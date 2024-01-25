Robitussin recalls cough syrups due to microbial contamination

Haleon, the maker of cough syrup Robitussin, announced Wednesday it is recalling several types of the popular cold medicine due to concerns over microbial contamination.

Officials said the recall was voluntary as there have been no instances of adverse reactions reported.

Lots of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult were included in the recall. The day version affects lot Nos. T10810, T08730, T08731, T08732, T08733 and T10808. The recall for the nighttime variety includes lot Nos. T08740 and T08742.

"In immunocompromised individuals, the use of the affected product could potentially result in severe or life-threatening adverse events such as fungemia or disseminated fungal infection," the Food and Drug Administration said. "In non-immunocompromised consumers, the population most likely to use the product, life-threatening infections are not likely to occur. However, the occurrence of an infection that may necessitate medical intervention cannot be completely ruled out."

SEE MORE: Hydrogel could be the future of popular diabetes and weight-loss drugs

Customers should stop using the syrups immediately. The company is alerting customers on how to return the recalled products. Customers with questions can call 800-245-1040 or reach out via email to mystory.us@haleon.com.

The FDA also encourages those with adverse reactions to contact their health care provider.

Robitussin is widely used to treat cold symptoms, such as a cough. The company makes several different varieties of Robitussin.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com