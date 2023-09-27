Watch Now
Reports: Milwaukee Bucks to get Damian Lillard in blockbuster trade

The Milwaukee Bucks will give up Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen as part of a three-team trade.
Craig Mitchelldyer/AP
Posted at 12:07 PM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 15:08:05-04

NBA guard Damian Lillard is apparently headed to Milwaukee. 

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Bucks will acquire the 7-time All Star in a three-team trade. 

In exchange, Milwaukee will give up Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen.

Holiday will reportedly go to Lillard's old team, the Portland Trail Blazers, while the Phoenix Suns will get Grayson. 

The Bucks were the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference of the NBA Playoffs last season, but they fell in a surprising upset to the Miami Heat. 

If the trade goes through, the Bucks will be loaded next season. The 2021 NBA champions are led by 2-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The NBA season begins Oct. 24. The Bucks begin their season against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 26. 

