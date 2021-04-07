Young at Heart Playgroup brings smiles and laughter to Tucson nursing home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "The more we get together the happier we'll be," the Young at Heart Playgroup sings, bringing smiles and laughter through Zoom.

The Young at Heart Playgroup is trying to spread some joy to the residents inside The Life Care Center of Tucson.

"This last past year has been so hard. And then, there's this little glimmer of hope, you know, when we get together and sing and share how we're feeling," said Joanna Wilson-Urbina, one of the creators of the playgroup.

Residents are able to share their feelings through art. "We still do crafts but now instead of crafts with the residents. We send the crafts that we make at home to the residents via mail or drop off," said Prater.

Special deliveries mean so much to this group, especially during the last year. "It has meant the world to my residents to keep this interaction going. As they haven't seen, you know, a lot of people outside of us and it brings joy to them every single week," said Morgiana Correa the Life Care Center Activities Director.

You can feel the joy right through the screen as the playgroup lets the residents know they are loved. "It's always good to see you. We hope to see you next week. We send our love," Wilson-Urbina said to one of the residents.

The group holds up their symbol of love, teaching the little ones a special lesson in caring. Whether it's through song or even little Remy's favorite. "Art projects. He really likes doing the art projects. He's excited to do more with you guys," said Remy's mom, Serena Scott.

The group tells me one silver lining of the pandemic is they now meet every week instead of twice a month. Now families that moved away can still take part. "We moved to Massachusetts about nine months ago. So, it's been really fun for us to still be involved even though we've been on the other side of the country," said Katie Eubank.

Right now, the Young at Heart Playgroup is trying to raise money to become a nonprofit.

To learn more about the playgroup and how to take part, you can email them at youngatheartplaygroup@gmail.com. Also, you can check out the group on Facebook and Instagram.