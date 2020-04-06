Hungry kids? Text this number for information about local food distribution sites

TUCSON, Ariz. — With schools closed across the country, a critical nutrition source for kids has been cut off. Luckily lots of schools across the country -- including here in southern Arizona -- are stepping up and offering free lunches to any kids who need them during the shutdown.

But how do parents know where to go? A new service from the nonprofit No Kid Hungry can help.

Just text the word "FOOD" (or "COMIDA," for results in Spanish) to 877-877 to find the nearest sites.

Most school districts in Tucson are offering the service, and not just to their own students -- any parent or child can receive a box lunch for free.

The new texting hotline also includes results from food banks and other community organizations that can help.

