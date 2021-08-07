Veteran opens business to help people move around easier

Watch

Veteran Dan Ross opened his new business today, which t helps people move around with service scooters, power chairs, ramps and lifts.
Posted at 10:23 PM, Aug 06, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — From the battle field to improving the lives of community members.

Now, he's able to consult with customers and not on just what they need, but on finding the proper solutions to their mobility issues.

Co-owner Gary Ross said "We chose mobility plus because service is important to us giving back to our community is important to us and we felt that this is just a natural transition from serving our country to actually being able to serve our community and help people go where they want to go."

Mobility Plus is open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, with appointments only on Sunday.

