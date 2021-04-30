Two events to fight hunger this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There’s help for hungry families coming from two volunteer efforts this weekend. Here’s more on where community generosity could help you fill your plate.

Food is essential for life and sometimes a bridge to something more.

There are at least two events where food will play that role this weekend.

A group called Pillars and Bridges is dedicated to building bridges between the community and government officials like police. A Saturday event at Mansfield Park on 4th Avenue near Grant is scheduled to include County Attorney Laura Conover.

Cedric Cook is one of the organizers. He says they’ll have 30,000 pounds of food to share but they’ve found once people come together, it’s an opportunity to serve up more than food.

“When we get them there for the food we find out what else they may need. And then we, we act on that as a group and we try to figure out, you know how else we can help with their needs, whether it be electricity, other food sources, you know stuff for babies, clothing, you no job opportunities, whatever it is we try to do more than just the food when they get them when we get them out there.”

The Mansfield Park event runs 10 to 2 p.m. or until the food runs out.

Hungry families can find food at an event hosted by Moonchild Foundation. It’ll be at Rillito Park near First and River. Pediatric Dentist Chad Davis and a group of sponsors including Safeway, two pediatric dental groups and other local businesses host food sharing events designed to fight hunger with healthy choices.

Moonchild’s event begins at 8 a.m. This one is sharing the message that snacking can and should feature tempting treats without huge doses of sugar, like nuts, vegetables, or popcorn without candy coatings.

Doctor Davis says, “As a pediatric dentist I see a ton of cavities out there, and I think the majority of these problems result with snacking.”

But he says when hard times hit, it’s harder to serve up healthy snacks.

“Especially with the pandemic, you know a lot of resources are tight. And, you know, unfortunately, a lot of times healthy snacks cost a little more.”

But communities are pulling together to fight hunger and the problems that come with it.