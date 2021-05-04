Getting back to work: Resources for job seekers

Gov. Doug Ducey recently rescinded a waiver on the job-seeking requirement for those receiving unemployment benefits.

Starting the week of May 23, Arizonans receiving UI payments will have to prove they've been actively looking for work in order to continue receiving benefits from the Arizona Department of Economic Security.

So who's hiring? What resources are available to job seekers in Pima County? Here's where to get started, as listed on Pima County's website:

Pima Works : The Pima County One-Stop, a division of the Community & Workforce Development Department, boosts the local economy by delivering a wide range of career advancement opportunities to individuals, while offering extensive services to the business community. Try their dislocated worker hotline to start: 520-724-5735.

: The Pima County One-Stop, a division of the Community & Workforce Development Department, boosts the local economy by delivering a wide range of career advancement opportunities to individuals, while offering extensive services to the business community. Try their dislocated worker hotline to start: 520-724-5735. Pima County One-Stop Job Board : Listings of job postings from Pima County companies, as updated monthly by Pima County One-Stop.

: Listings of job postings from Pima County companies, as updated monthly by Pima County One-Stop. Arizona Hospitality Workforce Connection : Listing of hospitality jobs and suggestions of employers urgently seeking those skills.

: Listing of hospitality jobs and suggestions of employers urgently seeking those skills. AZRetailCareers : Retail workers can find job openings, skills training and educational opportunities.

: Retail workers can find job openings, skills training and educational opportunities. Pipeline AZ : Search for jobs in the Tucson area and throughout the state.

: Search for jobs in the Tucson area and throughout the state. USAJobs.gov : Upload your resume and search for jobs with the federal government.

: Upload your resume and search for jobs with the federal government. KGUN 9 Job Search: A listing of jobs available in southern Arizona, powered by Indeed.

