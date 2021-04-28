Amphitheater holding transportation job fairs in May

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Amphitheater Transportation Department is holding pop-up job fairs at various schools from May 3 through May 14.

Open positions include bus drivers, mechanics and routing coordinators.

The events go from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 3 at Rio Vista Elementary, May 4 at La Cima Middle School, May 6 at Donaldson Elementary, May 7 at Prince Elementary, May 10 at Innovation Academy, May 11 at CDO High School and May 14 at Cross Middle School.

For more information, visit this site.

