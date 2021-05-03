Ducey rescinds order waiving job-seeking requirement for unemployment recipients

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gov. Doug Ducey has rescinded an executive order that waived the requirement for those receiving unemployment benefits to be actively looking for work.

The governor first issued the executive order in March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic and related shutdowns were impacting thousands of furloughed or laid-off workers in Arizona. Now, Ducey says enough job demand exists as vaccine availability continues to rise that the waiver is no longer necessary.

"Unemployment benefits are still available to Arizonans who need them, but now that plenty of jobs are available, those receiving the benefits should be actively looking for work," Ducey said in a news release.

The governor says the Arizona Department of Economic Security will begin enforcing the work-seeking requirement starting the week of Sunday, May 23. Arizonans receiving unemployment benefits that week can continue to do so, but now must prove they've been actively looking for work.

Read Gov. Ducey's full proclamation here