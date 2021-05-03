Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Ducey rescinds order waiving job-seeking requirement for unemployment recipients

items.[0].image.alt
Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, file photo, Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks prior to Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the "Latter-Day Saints for Trump" Coalition launch event in Mesa, Ariz. Republicans have criticized a push by some Democrats to expand the number of seats on the U.S. Supreme Court, but their tune has changed when it comes to the highest courts at the state level. In 2016, Ducey signed into law measures expanding the number of seats on the Arizona state Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
ducey
Posted at 10:03 AM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 13:05:33-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gov. Doug Ducey has rescinded an executive order that waived the requirement for those receiving unemployment benefits to be actively looking for work.

The governor first issued the executive order in March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic and related shutdowns were impacting thousands of furloughed or laid-off workers in Arizona. Now, Ducey says enough job demand exists as vaccine availability continues to rise that the waiver is no longer necessary.

"Unemployment benefits are still available to Arizonans who need them, but now that plenty of jobs are available, those receiving the benefits should be actively looking for work," Ducey said in a news release.

The governor says the Arizona Department of Economic Security will begin enforcing the work-seeking requirement starting the week of Sunday, May 23. Arizonans receiving unemployment benefits that week can continue to do so, but now must prove they've been actively looking for work.

Read Gov. Ducey's full proclamation here

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.