Federal unemployment benefits end for millions of jobless Americans

Federal programs to help more than 8 million people without jobs expired on Monday.

As a result, tens of thousands of Arizona residents will have to find another way to support their families.

For months, critics blamed the enhanced unemployment benefits for a nationwide worker shortage.

In Arizona, more than 80,000 residents were receiving some kind of federal unemployment as of August 28, according to the state’s Department of Economic Security.

Still, about 21,500 will continue to receive regular unemployment benefits from the state.

The Kettle Black in downtown Phoenix told ABC15 they’re still looking for workers.

“We're always looking for good, back-of-the-house team members, but other than that, the vibe here is really good,” said Harrison St. Pierre, one of the owners.

The restaurant did not believe the benefits were to blame but do hope more people apply.

In addition to bonuses for current employees, the company has increased its starting wage.

Owner Thomas Montgomery told ABC15 some people might be looking into other industries.

"There are a lot of jobs out there and from what I gather a lot of restaurant people have decided that they may want to go into another business,” he said.

The bar and restaurant said they’re expecting to see an increase in business with more events coming to the downtown area and are currently looking for people to work in the kitchen and as servers.