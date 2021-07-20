Watch

High school marching band happy to be back together

Getting the band back together for the first time since 2019
Posted at 4:44 PM, Jul 20, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The steps are strict, but it's also an exciting time.

“It is amazing to be back in person,” said Guard Captain Nikki Zhou. It’s so great when you are surrounded by people who love this activity. The energy levels are so up.”

The week-long Rincon University Marching Band summer camp is finally back. They have not gotten everyone together for a practice since the 2019 school year. Students are in from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“You get to just work hard for something and by the end of the season you realize how much time you put into this and how much effort and the end of the season is so rewarding because you see how far you’ve come,” said Drum Major Audrey Ecelbarger.

Director of bands Jeff Marchant says getting the band back together was crucial.

“What we do you can’t do on zoom. You really can’t,” he said. “Kids can't learn to play in an ensemble without hearing each other, being in tune all those things.”

For the students it can be a chance to socialize after several isolating months.

"You just build all these relationships, everything about it, I wouldn’t be the same without it,” said Ecelbarger.

And the renewed excitement to be back together might make this the best season yet.

“I just think no matter what it is going to be an awesome year, because everyone’s attitudes are great and ready to give 100%,” said Zhou.

