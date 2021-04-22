Growing interest in Tucson community gardens

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) —There are more than just fruits and veggies growing in community gardens around Tucson. There's one right behind Doolen Middle School where seeds are now turning into food, feeding the body and soul.

" I have some carrots and peas and spinach," said Rosalind Zarr. Her garden is blooming. Zarr tells me she started coming here to the Doolen Community garden during the pandemic last year.

"Well I hardly go anywhere," said Zarr. But this is one place she can turn to."This has been great. Makes me happy," Zarr added.

"Gardening is just extremely therapeutic physically and mentally," Parker Filer said. He is the Board Chair of the Community Gardens of Tucson. Filer says he's been hearing from gardeners like Zarr.

"In the last 12 months, for sure, we've heard from our members. How beneficial it's been to have these gardens across Tucson as a soft landing from a harsh reality," Filer said.

Interest in community gardens is definitely growing. "Here in Tucson, we did see a bump in enrollment and applications to join our community garden. About 20% since last June ."

A refuge for many and even an economic benefit. "During these economic uncertain times, the gardens have been a source of extra food production'" Filer said.

Dont worry if you don't have experience. The Community Gardens of Tucson provide monthly meetings and education.

"This time of year we definitely advocate mulch to help retain soil moisture to cool the plants roots," Filer said. Learning and growing in more ways than one. "It's a win, win," Rosalind said.

Masks are required for those heading out to community gardens. Click here to learn about becoming a gardner or take part in the Adopt A Garden! program for businesses.