Watch

Rebound AZ

Actions

Fry's grocery store to no longer require masks for fully vaccinated people

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
Fry's Downtown Phoenix
Posted at 12:10 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 15:10:12-04

PHOENIX — Kroger, which is the parent-company of Fry's Food Stores in Arizona, has become the latest grocery chain to drop its mask requirements for most fully vaccinated employees and customers, following the CDC's updated guidance last week.

"We have received feedback from and heard the valued opinions of thousands of associates regarding the CDC’s announcement. Based on the CDC’s science-based guidance and the input of our associates, we are updating our mask policy in a way that balances our values of safety and respect," Kroger said Wednesday in an online statement.

"Starting May 20, fully vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated associates no longer need to wear a mask in our facilities, including stores, distribution centers, plants, and offices, unless otherwise required by state or local jurisdiction. If there is a state or local mandate, we will adhere to that requirement and its timeline."

Employees who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine will be required to still wear a mask. Customers who have not received the vaccine are asked to continue to wear a mask, according to the statement.

"We will continue to respect the choice of individuals who prefer to continue to wear a mask," Kroger said.

Trader Joe's, Walmart, Target, Bashas', Food City, AJ's Fine Foods, and Sprouts have all lifted their mask requirements following the CDC's latest guidance, which said fully-vaccinated people could continue to do most indoor and outdoor activities without needing to wear a mask.

Albertsons, which also owns Safeway, told ABC15 last week that it would continue to require employees and customers to wear masks inside its stores. We have reached back out to them to see if they plan on adjusting their policy.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

STRESS AND COPING

Pima Helpline: 24/7 hotline Mental health services (SAHMSA) Coping during COVID-19 (self-care) Children and COVID-19 fears

UNEMPLOYMENT RESOURCES

Arizona@Work: Online job matching service Guide to unemployment benefits Pandemic unemployment assistance Requirements for unemployment insurance benefits Apply for Unemployment Benefits Dislocated worker hotline: 520-724-5735

HOUSING ASSISTANCE

Apply for rent assistance Apply for mortgage assistance Eviction prevention resources Apply for utility assistance

FOOD SECURITY

Map: Locations offering free meals Text: "FOOD" or "COMIDA" to 877-877 Food boxes and family services

CHILDCARE ASSISTANCE

Apply for childcare assistance Child and family resources