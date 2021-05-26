Watch

Rebound AZ

Actions

Eegees debuts new look at new Irvington location

items.[0].image.alt
Pat Parris
Eegee's new location at I-19 and Irvington
Posted at 9:10 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 00:10:40-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — In a year when so many restaurants were struggling to survive Tucson's hometown chain Eegees has continued to thrive.

The restaurant chain is reporting a double-digit increase in sales from 2019 to 2020.

Now, they've opened up a brand new location at Irvington and I-19 with a new, more modern look.

"Eegee's has always been that iconic community brand and its lifestyle, it really is," said Eegees customer engagement manager Gabe Oropreza.

He's a Tucson native who knows his Eegees. That includes the new prototype location that just opened at 'The Landing.'

Eegee's new location at I-19 and Irvington

It's a brand new look for Eegee's with a modern feel and a walk-up order window plus garage doors for an indoor/outdoor experience.

"We had this concept in mind to make it very convenient for our customers," Oropreza said. "We really want them to have a great customer experience. Very convenient, fast service and look at the bright building, it's beautiful as well."

This makes 27 Eeegee's in the Tucson area with more planned.

It's the first of this new prototype with not only a full drive-thru but also a brand new "eegees-only" drive-thru window.

"Once you pull up you can grab an Eegee and then pull out. You don't have to wait for your food," Oropreza said.

Eegee's new location at I-19 and Irvington

Eegee's plans to open four more locations by the end of the year, bringing the Tucson area total to 31.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

STRESS AND COPING

Pima Helpline: 24/7 hotline Mental health services (SAHMSA) Coping during COVID-19 (self-care) Children and COVID-19 fears

UNEMPLOYMENT RESOURCES

Arizona@Work: Online job matching service Guide to unemployment benefits Pandemic unemployment assistance Requirements for unemployment insurance benefits Apply for Unemployment Benefits Dislocated worker hotline: 520-724-5735

HOUSING ASSISTANCE

Apply for rent assistance Apply for mortgage assistance Eviction prevention resources Apply for utility assistance

FOOD SECURITY

Map: Locations offering free meals Text: "FOOD" or "COMIDA" to 877-877 Food boxes and family services

CHILDCARE ASSISTANCE

Apply for childcare assistance Child and family resources