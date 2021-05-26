Eegees debuts new look at new Irvington location

TUCSON, Ariz. — In a year when so many restaurants were struggling to survive Tucson's hometown chain Eegees has continued to thrive.

The restaurant chain is reporting a double-digit increase in sales from 2019 to 2020.

Now, they've opened up a brand new location at Irvington and I-19 with a new, more modern look.

"Eegee's has always been that iconic community brand and its lifestyle, it really is," said Eegees customer engagement manager Gabe Oropreza.

He's a Tucson native who knows his Eegees. That includes the new prototype location that just opened at 'The Landing.'

It's a brand new look for Eegee's with a modern feel and a walk-up order window plus garage doors for an indoor/outdoor experience.

"We had this concept in mind to make it very convenient for our customers," Oropreza said. "We really want them to have a great customer experience. Very convenient, fast service and look at the bright building, it's beautiful as well."

This makes 27 Eeegee's in the Tucson area with more planned.

It's the first of this new prototype with not only a full drive-thru but also a brand new "eegees-only" drive-thru window.

"Once you pull up you can grab an Eegee and then pull out. You don't have to wait for your food," Oropreza said.

Eegee's plans to open four more locations by the end of the year, bringing the Tucson area total to 31.