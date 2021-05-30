Floating therapy trend grows in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As we move closer to post pandemic time with society slowly returning to normal many are looking for ways to relieve stress. That’s why Jason Krauss and his wife Lindsey are big fans of a good float. They spent years going to Levity Wellness Center located at 2272 E Speedway Boulevard.

When the owner put the business up for sale last April, they had to buy it. That's because Jason says floating has helped him battle anxiety, stress and a lot more. You step into one of two therapy tanks one is fully closed and the other not so much.

"It's worked for me and countless others. Floating has helped me in a lot of ways from a physical perspective in learning how to better relax. As well as helping me to physically recover from a spinal surgery as well as opioid addiction after that spinal surgery,” Jason said.

“This is a float room for a more open experience as you can see, we have a glass door its more of an oversized bathtub. Then across the hall we have the traditional sensory deprivation tank,” Lindsey said.

Then you float in 12-inches of water at body temperature with 900 pounds of Epsom salt, Lindsey says the salt is used to help with your mood, blood pressure, skin and hair. The weightless experience is drawing in people from all walks of life they also have an infrared sauna to help you de-stress.

“Every float is prolific in its own way. This therapy is useful for a number of things primarily PTSD stress depression. It's a tank full of salt water and nothingness and that’s a little of what we all need. Because there’s something special in that nothing. There’s a chance to relax a chance to breathe a chance to not be on your screen or answering emails or phones or just the hectic chaotic nature of life,” Jason said.

It also takes about an hour to give the space a proper scrub down after every float.

"The saltwater goes through a very intensive filtration process it takes at least 30 minutes. We wipe everything down from the handles to the doorknobs to the spray bottle you may need to use. The entire room gets wiped down from ceiling to floor,” Lindsey said

Whether you're looking to get rid of that achy back or clear you mind of the clutter, floating is an option.

“We had one individual in the last few weeks that had a separated rib and couldn’t get it to pop back in after about 15 minutes in the tank it popped back in, he said he could take a full breath for the first time in a few weeks. For a lot of veterans, the consensus is a sense of calm it provides the individual a sense of what peace feels like and if its repeatable they can sometimes find that outside of the tank," Jason said

Levity is only one of three floating sites in Tucson that offer the service. Owners are looking to extend business hours in the future.

“If this is sparking your curiosity, if you’re suffering with chronic pain or something anything involving mental illness. If you just want to relax, I tell people all the time you have to come try it,” Lindsey said.

