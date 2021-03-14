Back problems on the rise while working from home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's been a roller coaster ride for Mara Concordia at Peaceful Spirit Massage and Wellness Centers in Tucson. She says loyal customers are still showing up for massage therapy and acupuncture and have real a need for a chiropractor.

On top of that, the staff is seeing new clients walk through the door with back problems, especially those who work from home. Concordia credits her ability to stay open to loyal customers, PPP loans and strict COVID-19 guidelines.

“We’ve adapted how we do face cradle coverage. We have sanitation in each room. Hand sanitizer temperature taking, air filtration. The biggest challenge is the ergonomics of working from the kitchen counter if they don’t have an office in the home, or God forbid in their bed or on a couch or on a lap desk. All of that is very difficult,” Cordordia said.

According to Concordia, there are some things you can do to minimize the problem like getting a good night's sleep and listening to your body for signs of strain.

“You want to make sure you’re not having tech neck and looking down and protruding your head forward while looking down. So, try to raise things up so you can be eye level,” Concordia said.

It’s a good idea to set alarms on your phone to take breaks, stretch for 30 seconds at a time and step outside to get some fresh air. These suggestions are just a few ways to ease the pressure and stress of navigating our lives through the pandemic that continues to shape our lives as we move forward.

“The world has had a shared experience of a trauma together and tremendously wonderful stuff can come from it, if we choose to look at it that way,” Concordia said

According to 2020 poll from the American Chiropractic Association about 92% of chiropractors surveyed on Facebook say they saw a surge of patients who work from home who were in desperate need of care.

