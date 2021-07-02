More Americans opt to work from home; remote job postings up 457% on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz.(KGUN) — There are thousands of jobs posted online these days looking for those who want to work from home and it’s a trend that won’t stop anytime soon.

George Anders is the workforce insights columnist for LinkedIn.

He looked at data from over 2 million remote job postings on the site in the last year and the numbers grew faster than expected.

"We are always tracking what’s going on in the labor force in the U.S. and we did an analysis in the early weeks of COVID. We saw it up more than 450 percent which is kind of amazing,” Anders said.

Anders also says job seekers want flexibility, as for salaries they’re typically based on the norm for the state you live in.

“Anytime there's a remote job listed it gets about twice the amount of engagement of a regular job ad,” Anders said.

Media and communications job postings lead the pack.

“It’s not just journalists, its social media managers, it’s marketing people and people working in any aspect of media, video editing, a lot of that is digital now,” Anders said.

The other top industries include software and IT services, wellness and fitness, corporate services and education.

According to Anders, employees are looking to change the way they work, and if you do decide to go remote, finding a work and life balance is the key to success.

"One really important thing is to set boundaries. Your laptop or work situation is just 5 steps away - you could be working morning, noon and night. That ability to say OK, I’m on the job for a certain number of hours, but I also have stuff that I don’t have to get to until the next morning. It makes a big difference for mental health and keeping your focus,” Anders said.

At the end of the day, it’s never too late to re-evaluate your situation, because there just might be a solution that can work for both you and your employer.

“It's surprising, even in fields where you think work has to be on-site, people are finding more ways to make that remote too,” Anders said.

linkedin.com/pulse

