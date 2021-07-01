Honor your losses from 2020 and share your hopes for 2021 at Valley of the Moon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There's a magical place tucked away in midtown. "Valley of the Moon has been a place of kindness for 98 years," said Jennifer Sunshine. She's the President of the George Phar Legler Society, the nonprofit that operates Valley of the Moon.

A place the pandemic shut down, but now the Valley of the Moon is working on a special art healing project to honor our losses during 2020.

"We're having everyone place on a river rock. Something they lost in 2020. So, it could be a person they lost. It could be something like time with my friends," Sunshine said.

That will be this Saturday. Then on Sunday the focus will be on hope.

"We're going to be going ahead and placing something on there we're daring to hope for. Like, it could be having a birthday party this year or it could just be time with my nana," Sunshine said.

Every hope for this year will go on the banks of the river where more than 100 fairy houses are ready for some magic. "So the Girl Scouts of Troop 1977 decided that they were going to help us by making fairy houses," said Sunshine.

One of those Girl Scouts is Helen Herndon.

"I hope that the birdhouses and everything make at least person's day a little bit better," said Herndon.

Sunshine hopes families stop by to take it all in.

"Live in the moment both to honor their losses and also to dare to hope for the future," said Sunshine. A future filled with fairies.

The weekend events are free but Valley of the Moon says please reserve a ticket. You can do by clicking here.

You can also find more information on a special program for the elderly or those who cant get out very easily.