High gas prices: Arizonans dealing with pain at the pump

PHOENIX — Arizonans will be paying more at the gas pump, but that's not slowing down motorists from hitting the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to AAA Arizona, the average cost for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Phoenix is slightly below $3.70 per gallon. Across the country, gas prices are on the rise, and Arizona is one of the 10 most expensive states for gas.

"Sixty dollars for a full tank. I think normal for this car is like $45 to $50," said Sam, a driver ABC15 spoke to in Phoenix. "I wish they were lower."

Check lowest gas prices around the Valley in our interactive map here.

AAA Arizona said the reason gas prices are so high and might be rising is due to low supply and higher demand for crude oil.

"We have been seeing that crude oil has been closing at about $80 per barrel," said Aldo Vazquez, a spokesperson for AAA Arizona. "As long as that continues to happen, we are going to see these elevated gas prices."

Despite increased prices at the pump, AAA Arizona predicts Thanksgiving travel across the country will bounce back to pre-pandemic levels.

AAA predicts 53.4 million people will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, up 13% from 2020. As restrictions continue to lift and consumer confidence builds, AAA urges travelers to be proactive when making their travel plans this holiday season.

AAA Arizona forecasts 48.3 million people will travel by automobile, a projected increase of about four million people from 2020, and, if accurate, would be slightly less than the number of people who traveled by automobiles in 2019 (49.9 million).

Vazquez and AAA Arizona provided these tips to help save gas when driving:

Drive with the windows down instead of running the air conditioning Make sure your car's tires are properly filled with air Avoid rush hour traffic If traveling, take the family's most fuel-efficient car

You've probably noticed that prices for many consumer goods are on the rise. Inflation in America has hit a 30-year high for products such as gasoline and groceries.

Arizona State Professor of Economics Dennis Hoffman said, when it comes to gas prices, Arizonans will most likely have to wait it out as the supply of crude oil catches up with the demand.