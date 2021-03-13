Menu

Watch

Rebound AZ

Actions

Drive-in concert is last-ditch effort for organizers to save their business

items.[0].videoTitle
A concert in the Old Pueblo is a rare commodity these days.
Drake Bell to perform in Tucson
Posted at 3:57 PM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 19:32:35-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A concert in the Old Pueblo is a rare commodity these days.

RELATED: Drake Bell to perform in Tucson at drive-in concert March 13

The socially distant fun is a way organizers are trying to make ends meet during a tough year.

“We produced a show in October, and Kyle and I, we lost a lot of money, but we said why not go big and try for one more,” Michael Howell, producer.

Howell said all his money is betting on this last shot to do what he loves.

“I haven't been able to pay rent as all my rent money has gone towards this show. I can't honestly foods like we're using credit cards to eat right now,” said Howell.

He said lots of planning went into the show. Top of mind for him and the other two organizers— safety during the pandemic.

"We're taking this very seriously. We don't want anyone to get covid we want to be safe,” he said.

Those safety measures included sitting in or near your car and enjoying the show like you’re at a drive-in theater.

“Walking around this event, you have to be wearing masks, we will be providing hand sanitizer, all throughout the events. We will be asking people if they have any of the symptoms of COVID if they've had them within the last two weeks, they may not enter the class show," he went on to explain.

Howell, along with the production and lighting company involved are hoping to break even while giving Tucson something to enjoy.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

STRESS AND COPING
Pima Helpline: 24/7 hotline Mental health services (SAHMSA) Coping during COVID-19 (self-care) Children and COVID-19 fears
UNEMPLOYMENT RESOURCES
Arizona@Work: Online job matching service Guide to unemployment benefits Pandemic unemployment assistance Requirements for unemployment insurance benefits Apply for Unemployment Benefits Dislocated worker hotline: 520-724-5735
HOUSING ASSISTANCE
Apply for rent assistance Apply for mortgage assistance Eviction prevention resources Apply for utility assistance
FOOD SECURITY
Map: Locations offering free meals Text: "FOOD" or "COMIDA" to 877-877 Food boxes and family services
CHILDCARE ASSISTANCE
Apply for childcare assistance Child and family resources