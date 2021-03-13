Drive-in concert is last-ditch effort for organizers to save their business

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A concert in the Old Pueblo is a rare commodity these days.

RELATED: Drake Bell to perform in Tucson at drive-in concert March 13

The socially distant fun is a way organizers are trying to make ends meet during a tough year.

“We produced a show in October, and Kyle and I, we lost a lot of money, but we said why not go big and try for one more,” Michael Howell, producer.

Howell said all his money is betting on this last shot to do what he loves.

“I haven't been able to pay rent as all my rent money has gone towards this show. I can't honestly foods like we're using credit cards to eat right now,” said Howell.

He said lots of planning went into the show. Top of mind for him and the other two organizers— safety during the pandemic.

"We're taking this very seriously. We don't want anyone to get covid we want to be safe,” he said.

Those safety measures included sitting in or near your car and enjoying the show like you’re at a drive-in theater.

“Walking around this event, you have to be wearing masks, we will be providing hand sanitizer, all throughout the events. We will be asking people if they have any of the symptoms of COVID if they've had them within the last two weeks, they may not enter the class show," he went on to explain.

Howell, along with the production and lighting company involved are hoping to break even while giving Tucson something to enjoy.