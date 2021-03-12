Menu

Drake Bell to perform in Tucson at drive-in concert March 13

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Drake Bell is scheduled to perform at a drive-in concert in Tucson this Saturday.

The musician and former star of the hit Nickelodeon show "Drake and Josh" will rock out at the Park Place Mall parking lot behind LA Fitness.

"Bell will be performing his original songs including the hit theme song from Drake & Josh as well as a variety of his favorite cover songs during a special one hour performance," the event's description says.

The event's opening acts include Rilen' Out and Desert Fish.

Tickets cost $55 per car and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Food trucks will also be on site. The list of vendors includes:

  • Mowie Wowie Tucson
  • Sexy Grilled Cheese
  • Wild West Kettle Corn
  • AJ's Famous Hollywood
