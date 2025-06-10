Watch Now
Protesters gathered in Peoria after HSI responded for 'drug-related' warrant, sergeant assaulted

Law enforcement was seen in the area of 67th and Peoria avenues
A protest sparked Tuesday after DHS agents were spotted near 67th and Peoria avenues.
PEORIA, AZ — A protest sparked in Peoria on Tuesday after Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents were spotted in the area.

ABC15 was on the scene as a protest grew to approximately 100 people near 67th and Peoria avenues.

According to officials, Peoria police assisted Homeland Security Investigations with a drug-related investigation.

ABC15 crews were on scene when tensions rose after "a suspect assaulted a Peoria police sergeant as he was leaving the area to return to service." ABC15 crews saw that tensions rose between the group of protesters and police officers who held a person on the ground.

Two people attempted to obstruct the sergeant's path as he walked away, police said. After several attempts, the sergeant encountered the person. The sergeant was then assaulted, and the crowd became disruptive.

One person was taken into custody. The sergeant was not hurt.

Peoria PD protest tensions

The Peoria Police Department says officers were there to assist Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) agents who were "serving a search warrant nearby."

Peoria PD says the warrant involved a "drug-related" offense.

Officials say the incident had nothing to do with ICE or any ICE raids and that it was strictly HSI executing a drug warrant.

