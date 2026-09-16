Power AZ program offers families up to $640 in electric bill relief before deadline hits

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Electric Power is reminding customers about Power AZ, a statewide program that launched in March to help working Arizona families with energy costs.

For Reylynn Fierro, the program came at a critical time. The Uber and Lyft driver says there was a point when her electric bill became more than she could manage.

After facing an eviction and falling behind on her electric bill, she learned about Power AZ from another mom.

"I was scared. I was like, am I going to qualify for this?" Fierro said.

She did — and says within weeks, the assistance covered her outstanding electric bill and even left her with a credit.

"I wake up thinking about my other bills now, my rents, my car payments, childcare. I don't have to worry about, 'do I have a light bill now?' because of this program." Fierro said.

TEP spokesperson, J.D. Wallace, says the income limit to qualify for Power AZ is higher than many expect.

"Power AZ offers a bit more flexibility for assistance because a family of four earning $108,000 can still receive assistance up to $640." Wallace said.

Wallace says TEP had nearly 1,700 of its customers receive more than $944,000 through Power AZ as of last week, with an average payment of $640.

But the window to apply is closing.

"This program has a September 30 deadline, or it could end sooner if the funds are exhausted because it is a statewide program." Wallace said.

For Fierro, the message to anyone who thinks they won't qualify is simple.

"Do it. When you hear about the program, do it. When you hear about something that can maybe get you help, do it." Fierro said.

Applications are processed through the Arizona Department of Economic Security, click here for more information.

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