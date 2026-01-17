Trump levies tariffs on nations opposing US control of Greenland

One day after he threatened to punish countries with tariffs if they do not support U.S. control of Greenland, President Donald Trump announced tariffs against eight European countries starting Feb. 1.

He has repeatedly said the United States needs Greenland for national security. Greenland is a self-governing territory that is part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

Trump said that starting Feb. 1, imports from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Finland will be levied a 10% tariff. Those tariffs would increase to 25% on June 1.

Tariffs are not actually paid by the country of origin, but by the company importing the items.

European and NATO leaders have joined Denmark in saying the United States cannot take control of the world’s largest island.

Trump’s remarks came days after Germany and France were among the nations that sent a small number of troops to show support for Greenland’s sovereignty. His announcement also comes a day after a bipartisan congressional delegation visited Denmark to express support for Greenland determining its own future.

"We have subsidized Denmark, and all of the Countries of the European Union, and others, for many years by not charging them Tariffs, or any other forms of remuneration," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday. "Now, after Centuries, it is time for Denmark to give back — World Peace is at stake! China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it. They currently have two dogsleds as protection, one added recently. Only the United States of America, under PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP, can play in this game, and very successfully, at that!"