House committee will receive Epstein documents starting this week, will make some public

The U.S. House Oversight Committee announced Tuesday it will begin receiving federal documents and records related to the financier and child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, some of which will be made public.

"Officials with the Department of Justice have informed us that the Department will begin to provide Epstein-related records to the Oversight Committee this week on Friday," said Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the chairman of the committee. "There are many records in DOJ's custody, and it will take the Department time to produce all the records and ensure the identification of victims and any child sexual abuse material are redacted."

The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed the Trump administration for the records earlier in August, when it also subpoenaed Ghislaine Maxwell to try and get her testimony from behind bars in federal prison in Tallahassee.

In a letter obtained by Scripps News, Maxwell's attorneys told the committee that their client "would like to find a way to cooperate with Congress if a fair and safe path forward can be established," while listing various conditions that would need to be addressed.

"Ms. Maxwell cannot risk further criminal exposure in a politically charged environment without formal immunity," the letter states, calling it a nonstarter. "Nor is a prison setting conducive to eliciting truthful and complete testimony."

President Donald Trump, a longtime acquaintance of Epstein's, has directed Attorney General Pam Bondi “to produce any and all pertinent grand jury testimony, subject to court approval.”

But recent developments concerning his relationship with Epstein have invited scrutiny.

President Trump said he plans to sue the Wall Street Journal after the newspaper reported he sent convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein a lewd birthday letter in 2003.

The President has also alleged that Epstein "stole" staff from Mar-a-Lago. The president indicated that included young women, going on to describe people taken by Epstein as those who worked in the spa.