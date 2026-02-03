Renee Good's brothers speak with Congressional panel about her death

The brothers of Renee Good, the American woman shot and killed by ice in Minneapolis, Minnesota, spoke to lawmakers on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

The brothers told those gathered that the most important thing they could do was to let the panel and the world know who their sister was.

"When she walked in a room, things felt lighter, even on cloudy days," Good's brother Brent Ganger said. "Renee had a way of showing up in the world made you believe things were going to be ok. Not because she ignored the hardship, but because she chose optimism anyway. She chose to look for what was good, what was possible and what was worth loving."

Also at the forum was Marimar Martinez, who was shot 5 times by a Border Patrol in Chicago, and Aliya Rahman, who was dragged out of a car by ICE in Minneapolis while she was on her way to a medical appointment.

RELATED NEWS | Bystander videos highlight Trump administration's pattern of deception in Minneapolis

The U.S. Justice Department has said there is no basis for a federal civil rights investigation into the ICE agent who shot and killed Renee Good.

The discussions on Capitol Hill come as tensions remain high in Minneapolis, where thousands of federal immigration agents have been deployed to achieve the White House's immigration agenda.

Last week in Minneapolis, Gov. Jacob Frey said that he had productive conversations with the federal government.

The Trump administration, through border czar Tom Homan, said that it could see potential for drawing down some of the enforcement actions taking place in the city.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Tuesday that he would like to see the number of deployed federal agents be reduced from some 3,000 to just a few hundred, but that hasn't happened yet.