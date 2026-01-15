'Organized brutality:' Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz condemns ICE's immigration crackdown

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz posted a public video Wednesday night addressing the ongoing federal immigration crackdown in the state.

In the address, Gov. Walz acknowledged activity by federal agencies, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement, who have made widespread arrests and clashed with protesters as they carry out President Donald Trump's immigration and deportation priorities.

But he warned that the federal activities had drifted from that mission.

"Let's be very, very clear," Gov. Walz said. "This long ago stopped being a matter of immigration enforcement. Instead, it's a campaign of organized brutality against the people of Minnesota by our own federal government."

"But as bad as it's been, Donald Trump intends for it to get worse. This week he went online to promise that 'the day of retribution and reckoning is coming.' That's a direct threat against the people of this state," Gov. Walz said.

Gov. Walz urged residents to remain peaceful in their continued protests, support their neighbors, and document ICE's activities.

"Help us establish a record of exactly what's happening in our communities. You have an absolute right to peacefully film ICE agents as they conduct these activities, so carry your phone with you at all times," Gov. Walz said.

"Help us create a database of the atrocities against Minnesotans — not just to establish a record for posterity, but to bank evidence for future prosecution."

Gov. Walz's comments come as the Trump administration plans to intensify its immigration operations in Minnesota and elsewhere.

Hundreds of additional federal immigration agents were set to be deployed to Minneapolis following a weekend of protests in U.S. cities across the country.

Tensions erupted last week when a federal agent fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Good, a U.S. citizen and mother of three, during an immigration operation.

The Department of Homeland Security has taken a public position that the shooting was in self-defense and posted videos it says support that claim. So far, no evidence has emerged that definitively shows whether Good intentionally struck the agent with her vehicle.

Minnesota sued the Trump administration on Monday, asking a court to halt a massive federal immigration operation they claim is unconstitutional, politically motivated and endangering public safety.

The lawsuit claims “Operation Metro Surge” has led to racial profiling and disruptions to public life.