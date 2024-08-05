Candidates hit the road: Tracking Harris and Trump's travel and money

Cities from Arizona to Michigan can expect to rally with a new Democratic ticket in the coming days.

In total, Vice President Kamala Harris is hitting seven swing states as she campaigns for president, with a combined 93 electoral college votes up for grabs.

The first stop? An evening rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

RELATED STORY | Kamala Harris could pick VP running mate on Monday

Former President Donald Trump also continues to travel. Campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Scripps News that the Trump campaign will counter Harris’ big swing state tour.

“Both President Trump and Senator [JD] Vance have been barnstorming the country now for months. And our strategy is going to remain the same. President Trump will continue to hit all of these battleground states,” said Leavitt.

That trip will include at least one non-swing state.

Trump will campaign in Montana on Friday. While he is expected to win Montana by a wide margin, his visit is a sign of just how important the state's Senate race is. Incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Tester is considered one of the most vulnerable Democrats in the country.

And while tracking presidential travel is one way to gauge the state of the race, following the money is another.

The Harris campaign announced they raised $310 million in July. The Trump campaign raised $138 million that month.

One interesting place where money is being spent on television by the Harris campaign is in the conservative-leaning state of Nebraska.

Nebraska awards electoral college votes based on results in individual congressional districts. That's why second gentleman Douglas Emhoff campaigned there last month.

“We're not taking anything for granted, and we're gonna fight for this electoral vote here in NE 2,” Emhoff told Scripps News Omaha, referring to the state's 2nd Congressional District.

As for the Trump campaign, more money is being spent too, including on the first round of attack ads against Harris. And with his criminal trials mostly stalled, Trump's allies are spending less on legal bills.

An analysis by The Associated Press found a Trump-aligned super PAC spent less than a million dollars on legal bills in June, the first time in nearly two years the group spent less than seven figures on the former president's defense.