Pluto TV will feature ’31 Nights of Horror’ every night in October for free

Looking to celebrate Halloween all October without spending money on decorations and activities?

Pluto TV has just announced “31 Nights of Horror” on the Pluto TV Horror channel, offering up a scary film every night of October — for free! While the channel is showing horror movies 24/7 already, some of the biggest films will be shown throughout the month at 8 p.m. ET.

You’ll need to tune in to see what movie is playing each night, but the films range from classics like “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” to newer releases like “The Babadook.” Just a few of the other films on the list include “World War Z,” “Halloween Kills,” “Carrie (2002),” “Killer Klowns from Outer Space” and “Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension.”

Also on the list is 1960’s “The Fall of the House of Usher,” which you may want to check out while watching the new Netflix series of the same name that begins Oct. 12.

Simply download the Pluto TV app to your streaming device like a Roku or Amazon Fire TV Stick and you’ll also find on-demand horror movies on the Pluto TV Horror channel anytime, plus other Halloween-related channels on Pluto TV including Terror, Sci-Fi, Cult Films and Paranormal.

There are even channels dedicated to to spooky shows, including 24/7 streaming of “The Walking Dead Universe,” “The Addams Family” and “Ghost Hunters,” which follows The Atlantic Paranormal Society (TAPS) as they investigate haunted locations across the U.S.

While Pluto TV’s Halloween programming is more adult-oriented and not for the squeamish, the Freeform channel’s “31 Nights of Halloween” has programming geared more toward children and those who like just a bit of spookiness.

You’ll find films every night like “Halloweentown,” “The Haunted Mansion,” “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Hocus Pocus.”

Of course, you can also watch “Hocus Pocus” anytime on the Disney+ app, where you’ll also find last year’s sequel, “Hocus Pocus 2.” A third film has also been announced, though there is no word yet on when it will be released.

What is your favorite Halloween movie?

