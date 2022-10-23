Pima County sees increase in people experiencing domestic abuse this year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Throughout the day, Tucsonans stuffed a SunTran bus with things for survivors of domestic violence.

“We have a forty foot bus when you see that stuffed up people get a sense of look at all these things we’re collecting for survivors,” said Luz Navarrete with SunTran Community Outreach.

People brought in items for women: shampoo, conditioner, body wash, and hair supplies - or diapers and toys for their children.

“Some kids are in shelters that don’t have that so we need to donate so they have toys to play with,” said Christopher Guerrero, a 9-year-old donor.

The bus then transports these supplies to the Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse. The center will offer these items to women who come to their events and request help.

“We wanted to help anyone needing help with starter kits so they can provide a comfortable and safe home for their families," said Wilette Diggs, President of Tucson Silhouettes.

These items make all the difference for women becoming financially independent after leaving an abusive relationship, and the need for donations has recently grown. Emerge’s 24/7 hotline received more than 8,000 calls this past year. That’s almost a 12% increase from 2021, and a 21% increase from 2020.

“It’s important that women be able to feel safe, be able to stand on their own, and to know they are valued,” Diggs said.

A virtual 'stuff the bus' is available on Emerge’s website for the rest of October.

