Election intimidation in Pima County through disturbing letter, vandalism

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Every Democratic County Chair throughout Arizona received a disturbing letter in their mail box last week. In her two years with Pima County Democrats, Bonnie Heidler says she’s never received anything like it.

“That’s never happened, we get phone calls, but we haven’t gotten letters like that,” Heidler said.

The letter states that anyone who doesn't prosecute election fraud will be treated as a traitor and “dealt with accordingly”. The author says they will locate the homes of Democratic party members and post their information and photos online. Pima County Republicans say they did not receive this threat.

“It’s not acceptable because you disagree with the other side, to threaten them," Heidler said. "That’s what we’re seeing more and more.”

The letter is signed by a group called “Ben sent U.S.”, a reference to founding father Benjamin Franklin.

“This is intimidation, that’s not what our forefathers wanted. That’s not what this country was built on,” Heidler said.

This isn't the only form of intimidation in the county. Demion Clinco is running for reelection to Pima Community College’s Board. He sent KGUN9 video of two people taking down his campaign signs.

“This is a campaign about issues, and it's being debased by these antics,” Clinco said.

Clinco later found other signs on his front yard and throughout District 2, calling him a racist and liar. But he says these incidents should not prevent voters from showing up on election day.

“I really encourage voters to look at who they’re voting for, who’s supporting this activity and who’s championing our community,” Clinco said.

