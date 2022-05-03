Tucson officials look to unite city against traffic deaths

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson roads can be deadly; more than 80 people have died on Tucson roads since 2019.

A local who commutes everyday from Oro Valley believes its people's fault, rather than the City's.

"There seems to be enough road, but people are impatient," David Schmidlkofer expressed.

A woman who frequently drives the streets thinks the City is solving part of the problem.

"It is clustered all the time, we live over by Kolb and Sunrise, and Kolb is finally being widened, which is long overdue," Lori Gaffney shared.

The City of Tucson discussed a new project Monday called Vision Zero which requires a city to make a public stance against fatalities or severe injuries.

Tucson would have to identify an action plan with strategic objectives, a task force and a deadline for getting down to zero deaths.

It also describes a new mindset for thinking about traffic safety.

Transportation and Mobility Director Sam Credio presented this campaign to city council at the request of Mayor Regina Romero.

"I requested the discussion on Vision Zero on the agenda because now is the time to do more to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries,” said Mayor Romero. “This is also why prop 411 represents an investment in safety by directing $150 million for safe street improvements that benefit all users and modes."

For more on Vision Zero and it's roots, visit VisionZeroNetwork.org.