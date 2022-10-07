Watch Now
New bike and pedestrian bridge installed at Stone Avenue underpass

Posted at 12:15 PM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 15:15:42-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southbound and northbound downtown travel via the Stone Avenue underpass is open again after crews completed the installation of a new bike and pedestrian bridge.

A new bike and pedestrian bridge sits over the Stone underpass near 6th Street. The work is part of the RTA's Downtown Links project, managed by the City of Tucson.
A new bike and pedestrian bridge sits over the Stone underpass near 6th Street. The work is part of the RTA's Downtown Links project, managed by the City of Tucson.

City officials also say 6th Street will remain closed to through traffic west of Stone. Crews are working at the Union Pacific Railroad tracks to construct a new underpass.

The bypass on Church Avenue is still in place to avoid the construction.

