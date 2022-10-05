Street closures: Tucson Meet Yourself returns downtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Meet Yourself, Tucson's annual downtown folk festival, is returning this year starting Friday, Oct. 7 and running through Sunday, Oct. 9.
The festival covers several blocks of the downtown area around Jacome Plaza, and street closures will include sections of of Stone Avenue, Alameda Street, Pennington Street and Church Avenue during the setup process and extending through the festival's conclusion.
- Stone Avenue
- between Alameda Street and Congress Street
- currently closed
- Pennington Street
- between Church Avenue and Scott Avenue
- currently closed
- Church Avenue
- between Alameda and Pennington
- closing Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m.
- north of Congress Street
- closing Friday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m.
- between Alameda and Pennington
All streets are set to re-open by 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10.
A number of Sun Tran routes will also be impacted. A full list of detoured routes can be found on the Sun Tran website.
