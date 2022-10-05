Street closures: Tucson Meet Yourself returns downtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Meet Yourself, Tucson's annual downtown folk festival, is returning this year starting Friday, Oct. 7 and running through Sunday, Oct. 9.

The festival covers several blocks of the downtown area around Jacome Plaza, and street closures will include sections of of Stone Avenue, Alameda Street, Pennington Street and Church Avenue during the setup process and extending through the festival's conclusion.

Stone Avenue

between Alameda Street and Congress Street currently closed

Pennington Street

between Church Avenue and Scott Avenue currently closed

Church Avenue

between Alameda and Pennington

closing Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. north of Congress Street

closing Friday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m.



All streets are set to re-open by 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10.

A number of Sun Tran routes will also be impacted. A full list of detoured routes can be found on the Sun Tran website.

Map: Sun Tran

⚠️EVENT DETOURS⚠️

Due to setup for Tucson Meet Yourself, Route 3 EB starts a detour today at 5 p.m.

Tomorrow 14 additional routes go on detour.

👉https://t.co/rHdzwzlAls

👉Route 3: https://t.co/sFCgfLdCYi

👉Sun Express: https://t.co/hJysXBGes2

👉Others: https://t.co/43PlOrt2r5 pic.twitter.com/bw16zVdtfQ — Sun Tran (@SunTran_Tucson) October 4, 2022

6 PM TODAY, road closures will begin for the Tucson Meet Yourself Festival:

Stone Ave, Alameda St to Congress St

Pennington St, Church Ave to Scott Ave

10/5, 6 PM - Church Ave, Alameda to Pennington

10/7, 6 PM - Church Ave north of Congress

10/10, 5 AM - All streets will reopen pic.twitter.com/IOpEZ0GryJ — Tucson Department of Transportation & Mobility (@Tucson_DTM) October 5, 2022