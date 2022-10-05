Watch Now
Street closures: Tucson Meet Yourself returns downtown

Street closures and modified Sun Tran Routes
Tucson Meet Yourself
Tucson Meet Yourself festival map. The festival runs Friday evening, Oct. 7 - Sunday, Oct. 9
Posted at 10:58 AM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 13:58:00-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Meet Yourself, Tucson's annual downtown folk festival, is returning this year starting Friday, Oct. 7 and running through Sunday, Oct. 9.

The festival covers several blocks of the downtown area around Jacome Plaza, and street closures will include sections of of Stone Avenue, Alameda Street, Pennington Street and Church Avenue during the setup process and extending through the festival's conclusion.

  • Stone Avenue
    • between Alameda Street and Congress Street
    • currently closed
  • Pennington Street
    • between Church Avenue and Scott Avenue
    • currently closed
  • Church Avenue
    • between Alameda and Pennington
      • closing Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m.
    • north of Congress Street
      • closing Friday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m.

All streets are set to re-open by 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10.

A number of Sun Tran routes will also be impacted. A full list of detoured routes can be found on the Sun Tran website.

Sun Tran routes modified for Tucson Meet Yourself

Map: Sun Tran

Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

