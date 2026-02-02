City of Phoenix shelves red light camera program

PHOENIX — Data shows Arizona has a serious red-light running problem, but the city of Phoenix is no longer moving forward with plans to ticket drivers who blow through red lights using photo enforcement cameras.

AAA reports Arizona has the highest per-capita rate of red light crashes in the country, and federal data shows 20 percent of deadly crashes statewide involve a red light runner.

The city recently announced photo enforcement cameras will be activated along 17 street segments across Phoenix beginning this month.

Despite that, they say the newly installed traffic cameras will only issue speeding citations, not red light violations.

“We currently do not have a red light camera at this time,” said Matt Wilson, Phoenix’s assistant street transportation director. “It’s something that we have the support of city council to look into, but we are not at that point today.”

In 2024, the Phoenix City Council voted 8–1 to bring traffic photo enforcement back to the city, citing deadly crashes and aggressive driving.

“We have seen so much red light running and so many fatalities,” then Vice Mayor Debra Stark said during the 2024 vote.

In July, the council approved $12 million for the program. Several council members specifically highlighted red light safety.

“Three intersections in my district have some of the highest rates of red light crashes in the city,” Councilwoman Ann O’Brien said.

Safety advocates argue Phoenix has seen more crashes since ending the previous red light camera program in 2019.

“Injuries and fatalities dropped by nearly a third at intersections with cameras,” said Joseph D’Aguanno, a personal injury attorney. “But since then, numbers have gone back up.”

Phoenix police say targeting speeders can still reduce dangerous behavior overall.

“Speed often times plays a factor, but distracted driving is very huge,” said Sgt. Jen Zak with the Phoenix Police Department. “Which is why we have no cell phone while driving rules as well.”

Adding to the uncertainty is legislation moving through the Arizona Legislature that could put the future of traffic cameras in voters’ hands.

Republican lawmakers are advancing SCR 1004, a resolution that would ask voters statewide whether photo traffic enforcement should be allowed.

The measure has cleared the committee but must still pass the House and Senate to appear on the November ballot.