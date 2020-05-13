Stimulus payments sent to deceased recipients

TUCSON, Ariz. — There's an after effect of the 2-trillion dollar stimulus package and payments to Americans to help rebuild the economy. Some are getting extra money who shouldn't and that's because they're deceased. A man who we will refer to as Bob F. says he received his $1,200 stimulus payment on April 15th and more. It turns out he also discovered a bank deposit for $2,400 for both of his parents who died over the last two years.

"I was very shocked and I now I’m in a quandary about what do I do with this?” Bob said.

As a matter of fact Bob says 3 extra stimulus payments came into his household. That's because his partner who was working on his mothers estate after she died earlier this year noticed $1,200 in her bank account. The grand total of $3,600 in stimulus payments went to family members who were deceased.

“I was trying to get my parents estate wrapped up now that I have their taxes and things done. I feel bad about that because some people need it a lot more than I do people who have lost their jobs,” Bob said.

KGUN 9 spoke to representatives at the IRS and officials say if you receive a check for someone who passed away that money has to go back immediately. Another side note is if you're married and received money for a deceased spouse you will have to return the extra $1,200 designated for that person. There are a couple of ways to return the money for those who need to. The IRS says if you received a check in the mail you can just write "VOID"on the back of the check and send it back. If you received a direct deposit or cashed the check already you can send a return payment via check or money order. If someone who's in prison gets a check that money should also be returned to the IRS. If married you only need to return the prisoners share of the funds.

The following information should be included with your returned payment: make the check payable to the U.S. Treasury, write "2020EIP" and the social security number or personal identification number of the receiver on the check or money order to make the payment and include a note explaining why you're sending the money back.

Link with details on returning money to the IRS-- (Refer to questions #10, 12 and 41)

https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payment-information-center#more

