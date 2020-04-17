Sinkhole returns to Marana neighborhood

TUCSON, Ariz. — A sinkhole in a Marana neighborhood is affecting homeowners once again and they want answers. In 2015, KGUN first brought you the story about the Pines 1 neighborhood when homeowners were dealing with a sinkhole that was damaging streets and homes. Now 5 years later the sinkhole problems are back at a home along the 8400 block of N. Mountain Stone Pine Way Drive.

First time owners Frank Peebles and Homa Shayan say they bought their home nearly 1 year ago and now the ground is shifting on their property. The result is cracked foundations, walls and more. A sinkhole that started from an old gravel pit where the homes were built caused major issues years ago. Now after repairs by the city of Marana and builder Richmond American Homes the sinkhole is back. Peebles says his homeowners insurance won't cover it.

“It literally goes up to our house and damaging the exterior and interior of our home,” Peebles said.

Neighbor David Hendl had the first round of repairs done at his home, he says the he wants the sinking to stop.

“5 years you just sit here thinking oh my god is going to start sinking again,” Hendl said.

KGUN 9 reached out to the City of Marana and officials say they will do the same repairs they did 5 years ago. The plan is to have engineers inject a polymer foam 34-feet below the surface to stabilize the streets and rebuild damaged boundary walls. Officials also say they have estimates to get the work done on the property and plan to get it approved by the town council. Approval is needed because the project wasn't planned or budgeted. Officials are hoping to stop the ground issue once and for all and work with the builder to resolve other issues on in the area.

“Richmond homes just flat out told us good luck its not our responsibility. We pay our taxes, we pay our mortgage, we pay our insurance we shouldn’t be responsible for someone else's mistake,” Shayan said.

The builder Richmond American Homes responded to calls via email with the following statement:

"Richmond American Homes does not comment publicly on individual customer concerns, but we do take them very seriously. We are looking into this homeowner's situation."

Now Peebles is hoping to get his home fixed up and fast before it gets worse and he's hoping for the best.

“We need them to step up and do what’s right,” Peebles said.

