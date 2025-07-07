Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One dead, two injured after getting stung by bees while working in north Scottsdale

Officials say three people were working in the area when they were stung
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — One person is dead and two others are injured after being stung by bees while working in Scottsdale.

At around 9:30 a.m. Monday, Scottsdale Fire crews were called to the Vi at Silverstone Independent Living facility near Scottsdale and Pinnacle Peak roads for reports of multiple bee stings.

When firefighters arrived, they found three people who were in need of medical care.

They were all taken to a hospital, where one of them died. The other two are in stable condition, according to officials.

Initial reports state the three patients were part of a work crew who were working on the roof of the facility when the incident happened.

No other details have been provided.

