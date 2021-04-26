Olympics to announce new pandemic playbook

The postponed 2020 Summer Olympics are set to kick off July 23.

But there are still many questions about how Japan will host the games, as the country is dealing with its third state of emergency because of surging COVID cases.

So, Olympic organizers went back to the drawing board and are expected to announce a revised plan on hosting the Olympics in a pandemic.

A part of that plan is that athletes and staff will be required to be tested for coronavirus twice within 96 hours of leaving for the Olympics.

They will also be tested when they arrive in Japan, and athletes will be tested every day.