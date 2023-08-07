NWS: Nearly 30 million Americans under tornado watch

Nearly 30 million people in the Mid-Atlantic region were under a tornado watch on Monday afternoon. Additionally, severe storms have been forecasted from Georgia all the way up to Pennsylvania.

Residents in Maryland and Virginia may need to prepare for winds of at least 75 mph with the storms. Additionally, heavy rain and hail cannot be ruled out.

Residents from New York to the Gulf Coast will also need to monitor for at least a slight risk of severe weather.

The potential severe weather outbreak follows several days of active weather. More than 300 severe weather reports were filed with the National Weather Service on Sunday, predominantly along the Gulf Coast. More than 200 reports of severe weather were filed on Saturday, including several for winds exceeding 80 mph in Kansas.

Fueling the storms is warmth and humidity that will cause heat indexes to rise to 100 in some areas.

The storm system is separating relatively mild conditions in the Midwest from oppressive heat in the South. Excessive heat warnings have been issued from Georgia and Florida to West Texas. The National Weather Service projects the heat index will reach 118 in New Orleans on Monday.

Meanwhile, much of the Midwest will remain in the 70s on Monday.

