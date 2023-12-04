North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum drops presidential bid

The Republican field for president just got smaller.

Long-shot candidate Doug Burgum announced Monday that he is suspending his campaign for president.

In a statement laying out his decision to get out of the race, Burgum was critical of the Republican National Committee.

"The RNC’s mission is to win elections," he said. "It is not their mission to reduce competition and restrict fresh ideas by ‘narrowing the field’ months before the Iowa caucuses or the first in the nation New Hampshire primary."

Burgum failed to meet the RNC's requirements to get on the debate stage on Nov. 8. He also would have missed the debate on Dec. 6 for failing to meet polling and donor thresholds set by the RNC.

"These arbitrary criteria ensure advantages for candidates from major media markets on the coasts versus America’s Heartland," Burgum said. "None of their debate criteria relate to the qualifications related to actually doing the job of the president."

Burgum, a businessman who is reportedly worth more than $100 million, joined the race on June 7. However, he failed to break through in a crowded field of candidates.

The race for the Republican nomination for president is now down to seven candidates: former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and CEO Ryan Binkley.

Trump, who is leading in the polls, has not participated in any of the debates. DeSantis, Haley and Ramaswamy are the only other candidates to qualify for the Dec. 6 debate.

