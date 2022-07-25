This Ninja Coffee Maker Brews Hot And Cold Cafe-Style Drinks

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

A good cup of coffee can be life-giving, especially when it’s brewed just how you like it. This goes for a regular cup of joe, specialty beverages with frothy milk or tea. No matter what your preference is, we know that choosing a coffee maker is an important decision. Luckily, in today’s marketplace, you can buy an all-in-one machine so you can have an at-home pick-me-up whenever you’d like.

Imagine if you could enjoy cafe-style drinks, like lattes, macchiatos and cappuccinos, brewed drip coffee and tea all in one appliance? Would you skip going to the cafe regularly?

There is a Ninja coffee maker that offers coffee and tea brew options at six different brew sizes and two temperature settings — iced or hot. Brew directly into a cup using coffee grounds, loose leaf or bagged tea. The 50-ounce (10-cup) double-walled thermal carafe keeps your brew hot for up to two hours.

Whether you make single cups to half or full carafes, when it comes to bells and whistles, this powerhouse appliance does it all. It has a swing-out arm to quickly froth hot or cold milk. It can brew over ice, so if you love drinking iced coffee in the summer, you’re in luck! While coffee will be ready in 15 minutes, it doesn’t brew the strong, concentrated kinds some prefer.

Since this Ninja coffee maker brews both tea and coffee, there are two filter baskets so flavors stay separate. The brewer senses which one it’s using and then it will tailor the brew to tea type based on preset selections. It actually knows the temperature and number of steeps needed. For coffee, you can go with the Classic Brew for a traditional cup or opt for Rich Brew for a more intense flavor. You can create a fresh batch of iced tea in only 10 minutes.

One reviewer, who called it an excellent purchase, said, “There are so many options…from frothy cappuccino to iced tea, as well as a great cup of coffee! It may sound crazy, but this machine is actually fun! You can choose from the classic brew, rich, cold brew, over ice and specialty.”

Another person echoed the enthusiasm saying, “From someone who is incredibly picky and hard to impress when it comes to design and usability…this coffee maker is PERFECT. I haven’t had it for very long so I’m hoping its durability also impresses with time. Anyway, if you want a phenomenal coffee maker, this is the one for you, highly recommend – worth the money!”

You don’t need any plastic K-cups or pods for single-cup brews, which makes it more eco-friendly. The downside is there is no manual function, so you are limited to its preset brew options.

This Ninja coffee maker is well-liked by its more than 11,000 purchasers, with an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon. It retails for $199.99, which would be a lot for just a simple coffee maker, but this is like having four appliances in one. Plus, think of all the money you’ll save not buying coffee at a shop. And, right now, there’s a coupon for $20 off.

Do you think you’d enjoy having all these brewing options at your fingertips?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.